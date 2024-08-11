Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New $182,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.21. 1,018,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,969. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.