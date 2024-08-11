Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

PBR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,591,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,396,932. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

