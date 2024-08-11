Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1,859.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Webster Financial by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 96,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 58,602 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,217,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,529,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $44.41. 1,315,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,182. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $36.36 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

