Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,954,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,865,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,362,000 after buying an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 275,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 1.4 %

Booking stock traded up $48.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,443.05. The company had a trading volume of 251,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,833.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,685.86. The company has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

