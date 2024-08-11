Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 91.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,272,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.95. 271,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,242. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $372.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

