Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $147,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $50.64 and a one year high of $73.97.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.



