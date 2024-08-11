Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 223 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The company has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

