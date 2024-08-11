Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after purchasing an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $854.93. 1,710,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.97 and its 200-day moving average is $776.31. The stock has a market cap of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.