Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06, Zacks reports.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $45.91. 183,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,826. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of -1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,395.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristen Yen sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $229,628.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $298,672.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,395.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,224 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

