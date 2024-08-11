SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SEDG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.20. 5,013,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.