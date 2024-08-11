Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $8,690,000.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Snap Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE SNAP opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 534.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
