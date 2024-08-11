SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE SM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,214. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

