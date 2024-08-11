SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

