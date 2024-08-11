SKALE Network (SKL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.31 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for $0.0346 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $190.62 million and approximately $26.31 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,954,083,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,516,436,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

