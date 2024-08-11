Sitrin Capital Management LLC Acquires 313 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises approximately 3.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $724,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,964,738 shares of company stock worth $1,132,432,195. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.06. 3,541,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,853. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

