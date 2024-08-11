Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.81

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and traded as high as $22.24. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 34,030 shares traded.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5649 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

