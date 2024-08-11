Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIFY stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 217,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.43.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

About Sify Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.