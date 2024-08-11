Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Sify Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SIFY stock remained flat at $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 217,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.43.
