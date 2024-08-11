Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Lifted to Strong Sell at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SMNEY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Siemens Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
Siemens Energy Stock Performance
About Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.
