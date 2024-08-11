Sidoti Csr Weighs in on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $229.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 731,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 749,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 63,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

