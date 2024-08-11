Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Sell”

DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SHOP. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.24.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a PE ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

