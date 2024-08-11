Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.76.

SHLS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. 9,247,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $872.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.57 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 39,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,631 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

