SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 84,988 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $172.97. 2,833,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.
D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.
D.R. Horton Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D.R. Horton
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.