SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 84,988 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,988 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $172.97. 2,833,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $150.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

