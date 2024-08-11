SG Americas Securities LLC Has $6.80 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $500,685,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10,902.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,604,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 870,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,345,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

MPC stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.83. 2,321,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,106. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.