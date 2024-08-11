SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.72. 1,188,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,779. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

