SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,743 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $201.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,712. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $227.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.04.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.