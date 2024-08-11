SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of GAP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,635.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,132 shares of company stock worth $654,003. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,598,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,130. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

