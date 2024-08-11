Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,964,792.86 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Service Co. International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $224,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Service Co. International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,183,000 after buying an additional 135,017 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,473,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $92,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

