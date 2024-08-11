Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.64 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010484 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,221.41 or 0.97477721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00012055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041214 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.