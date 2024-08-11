Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.650-3.050 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

