Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE:SEE traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.12. 5,738,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,024. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sealed Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,475,000 after purchasing an additional 479,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

