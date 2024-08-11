Scotiabank Lowers Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target to $42.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JANX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

JANX traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,031. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $37,081,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.