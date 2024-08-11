Scotiabank Increases Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $51.25

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $50.50 to $51.25 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

Brookfield stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

