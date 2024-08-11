Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 379,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,111,000 after acquiring an additional 265,659 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 301.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 132,460 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 365,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 71,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,199,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

PCEF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. 51,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,308. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market cap of $747.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

