Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,324 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $860,010,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,337,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 871,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,568,000 after buying an additional 676,761 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RSP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $173.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.26. The company has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

