Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5,410.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 511,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,838,000 after buying an additional 502,045 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,190,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,616,386. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.