Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCR. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 77,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 167,328 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,005. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

