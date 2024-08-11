Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 571,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.89. 139,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.87 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.01.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

