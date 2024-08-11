Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AB. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In related news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AB shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 188,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.84%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

