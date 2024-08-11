Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,998 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,007,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,987,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RSPT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.84. 341,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,148. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

