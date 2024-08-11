Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHW traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,255,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,508. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

