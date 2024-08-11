Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.48. 1,112,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day moving average is $215.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

