Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SVRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Savara Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SVRA opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $549.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.00. Savara has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Savara by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $9,683,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $4,258,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter valued at $3,827,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 789,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

