Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SANA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,041. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SANA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

