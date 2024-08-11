San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
NYSE:SJT opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.