San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SJT opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.64% and a return on equity of 715.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 19,531.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest in Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net-producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.