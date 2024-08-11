Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SBH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 2,029,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49.

Several analysts have commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

