Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $796.84

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 796.84 ($10.18) and traded as high as GBX 803 ($10.26). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 799.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 329,666 shares.

Safestore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 921.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 797.01.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,370.79%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

