SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.34, Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 1,531.26%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ SABS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABS. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

