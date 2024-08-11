RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

RumbleOn Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.43. 152,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $120.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $336.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.05 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 82.79% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RumbleOn will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RumbleOn

About RumbleOn

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in RumbleOn by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

