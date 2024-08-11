Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT Raised to $170.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperformer” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.21% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.56. 293,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.10. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

