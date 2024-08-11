Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RGLD. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.71.

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.56. 293,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a 200 day moving average of $122.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,991,000 after purchasing an additional 156,048 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

